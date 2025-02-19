Ted Ku-DiPietro Injury: Likely out for time being

Ku-DiPietro was not in the squad for Tuesday's Concacaf match against LAFC and is expected to remain sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. In January, his former coach Troy Lesesne said, "He's going to be out for probably another couple months."

