Ted Ku-DiPietro headshot

Ted Ku-DiPietro Injury: Likely out for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Ku-DiPietro was not in the squad for Tuesday's Concacaf match against LAFC and is expected to remain sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. In January, his former coach Troy Lesesne said, "He's going to be out for probably another couple months."

Ku-DiPietro is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and his return remains unclear as his last update came from his previous club. He could rejoin the squad in March or April. When fully fit, he will likely compete for a starting role in the attack.

Ted Ku-DiPietro
Colorado Rapids
