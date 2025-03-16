Fantasy Soccer
Ted Ku-DiPietro Injury: Starts light training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ku-DiPietro (shoulder) has begun individual training on the grass Tuesday, per the Burgundy Wave.

Ku-DiPietro is in the next step of his recovery program, training individually for the first time since his injury. This could see him make a possible return in April, as he still needs a few more weeks of training alone plus with the team before getting the call to join the squad.

