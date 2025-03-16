Ted Ku-DiPietro Injury: Starts light training
Ku-DiPietro (shoulder) has begun individual training on the grass Tuesday, per the Burgundy Wave.
Ku-DiPietro is in the next step of his recovery program, training individually for the first time since his injury. This could see him make a possible return in April, as he still needs a few more weeks of training alone plus with the team before getting the call to join the squad.
