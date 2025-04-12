Fantasy Soccer
Ted Ku-DiPietro headshot

Ted Ku-DiPietro News: Available as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Ku-DiPietro (shoulder) is on the bench for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Ku-DiPietro had struggled with an injury he picked up after transferring to Colorado from D.C. United in February. He may now be set for a gradual comeback, with his ability to play in the center or left flank of the three-man attacking midfield threatening Oliver Larraz and Djordje Mihailovic, respectively.

