Ted Ku-DiPietro News: Traded to Colorado

Ku-Dipietro has been traded to Colorado from D.C. United, according to his new club.

Ku-Dipietro has joined a new club for the 2025 season, traded to Colorado in exchange for cash. This comes after starting in 24 of his 29 appearances last season, notching two goals and four assists while with D.C. He should come into the club fighting for time immediately, although he will have to shape out a spot with most of the club's starters from last season returning for 2025.