Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ted Ku-DiPietro headshot

Ted Ku-DiPietro News: Traded to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Ku-Dipietro has been traded to Colorado from D.C. United, according to his new club.

Ku-Dipietro has joined a new club for the 2025 season, traded to Colorado in exchange for cash. This comes after starting in 24 of his 29 appearances last season, notching two goals and four assists while with D.C. He should come into the club fighting for time immediately, although he will have to shape out a spot with most of the club's starters from last season returning for 2025.

Ted Ku-DiPietro
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now