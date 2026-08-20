Teddy Sharman-Lowe Injury: Cleared after minor absence

Sharman-Lowe is back in the fold and available for Monday's season opener against Fulham, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "With the other players, let's see. We will check and assess them, but for sure because of the World Cup they came back a little bit later and will need a little more time, but they are all available and can be selected in the line-up against Fulham, for sure."

Sharman-Lowe had missed a recent friendly against Real Sociedad with what was described as a minor issue, and his return removes any doubt heading into the new season. He remains in contention to serve as Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper behind Robert Sanchez and Mike Penders, a role his clean bill of health now leaves him well positioned to fill if called upon.