Teddy Sharman-Lowe Injury: Sits out with minor injury
Sharman-Lowe missed Chelsea's friendly against Real Sociedad due to a minor injury, according to Simon Johnson.
Sharman-Lowe remains in contention to serve as the club's third choice goalkeeper behind Robert Sanchez and Mike Penders this season, and this absence appears to be more of a precautionary issue rather than a significant setback. No further details on the specific nature of the injury have been disclosed.
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