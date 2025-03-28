Teddy Teuma News: Available to play

Teuma (Coach's Decision) was out of the game against Brest before the international break due to a dispute with his coach. Coach Samba Diawara confirmed in the press conference that Teuma is available to play but expects more from his captain, per Reims Media Foot. "I spoke with him, Teddy is at our disposal. It's clear that we expect more from him, just as we expect more from all the players."

