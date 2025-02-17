Fantasy Soccer
Teddy Teuma headshot

Teddy Teuma News: Return sooner than expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Teuma (calf) appeared for 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Angers.

Teuma was expected to be out for three weeks but has returned after only two weeks out, seeing a spot on the bench Sunday. He did see time to test his legs, appearing for 17 minutes later in the game. He has only started in six of his 14 appearances this season, falling to more of a rotational role after being a regular starter last season.

