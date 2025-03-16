Teddy Teuma News: Ruled out Sunday

Teuma (Coach's Decision) has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Brest, Reims Media Football reports.

Teuma is not in the squad to face Brest on Sunday after coach Samba Diawara decided to leave him out. The Maltese playmaker has been in conflict with the coaching staff since October and reportedly argued with the new manager as well. He also left the stadium at halftime last Sunday, which likely led to his exclusion from the squad.