Teenage Hadebe Injury: Dealing with hamstring problem

Hadebe is dealing with a hamstring problem and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, Laurel Pfahler reports.

Hadebe is away from the team while working to get his green card, but even if he were with the team, the defender would be unavailable due to this injury. His next chance to return would be on March 29 against Nashville, but that would depend on the progress of the green card paperwork, as well as his recovery from injury.