Teenage Hadebe Injury: Leaves with injury Wednesday

Hadebe was replaced due to an undisclosed issue in the first half of Wednesday's clash against New York City FC.

Hadebe added yet another injury blow in Cincinnati's back line after succumbing to some pain early in the match. It was his third start of the campaign, coming after some productive defensive efforts as a substitute. With all of Hadebe, Miles Robinson (leg), Nick Hagglund (undisclosed) and Matt Miazga (leg) now dealing with physical issues, the team may have to resort to options like Alvas Powell and Gilberto Flores at center-back.