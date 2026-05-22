Teenage Hadebe headshot

Teenage Hadebe Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Hadebe (leg) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Orlando City SC, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Hadebe is back in training, but head coach Pat Noonan revealed the defender won't be fit enough to feature in the team's final game before the World Cup break. That means Hadebe will have almost two months to recover from the injury that has sidelined him since April, as Cincy's next game will be July 22 against the Whitecaps. Gilberto Flores, Andrei Chirila and Kyle Smith are all options to take his place at center-back.

Teenage Hadebe
FC Cincinnati
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