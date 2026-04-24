Teenage Hadebe Injury: Out three to four weeks

Hadebe (undisclosed) is out for the next three to four weeks, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Hadebe is missing time for a decent spell after picking up an undisclosed injury, set to miss the next three to four weeks. This will leave the club with fewer options in the defense as Hadebe's injury issues continue, with a third absence this season. The club now has multiple absent defenders as they try to field a team, with Gilberto Flores, Andrei Chirila and Kyle Smith likely starting at center-back.