Teenage Hadebe headshot

Teenage Hadebe Injury: Still a few weeks away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Hadebe is still a few weeks away from a return, according to manger Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfhaler of the Queen City Press.

Hadebe is still not yet training and will remain a few weeks away from a return after some issues with his green card. He did start in their first three games of the season, so this will be a huge addition back. That said, he will hope to at least be an option by the end of the month.

Teenage Hadebe
FC Cincinnati
