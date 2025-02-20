Teji Savanier News: Assists against Lyon

Savanier assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Lyon.

Savanier created Tanguy Coulibaly's equalizer in the 38th minute with his fifth assist in the campaign, but couldn't help Montpellier avoid the home loss. The midfielder also led his side in crosses as usual. He took six of their seven corner kicks in the match as well.