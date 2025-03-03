Fantasy Soccer
Teji Savanier headshot

Teji Savanier News: Leads match in crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Savanier generated one shot (zero on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Rennes.

Savanier would see a match full of production despite the brutal loss Sunday, notching eight chances created and 13 crosses, with both leading the match in their respective stats. However, it was his second straight game without a goal contribution, with seven in 22 appearances this season.

Teji Savanier
Montpellier
More Stats & News
