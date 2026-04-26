Telasco Jose Segovia headshot

Telasco Jose Segovia News: Back for Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Segovia has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the clash with Orlando on Saturday.

Segovia will return to the pitch and in the starting XI after missing the last match through suspension. He's previously started the last five MLS games in a row, assisting once while creating right chances with five crosses and eight tackles made.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
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