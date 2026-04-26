Telasco Jose Segovia News: Back for Miami
Segovia has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the clash with Orlando on Saturday.
Segovia will return to the pitch and in the starting XI after missing the last match through suspension. He's previously started the last five MLS games in a row, assisting once while creating right chances with five crosses and eight tackles made.
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