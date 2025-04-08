Fantasy Soccer
Telasco Jose Segovia News: Delivers assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Segovia assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Segovia passed to Lionel Messi, who buried the tying goal on a shot from the center of the box late in first half extra time. The assist marked the first of the campaign for Segovia, who also landed his first shot on target in four outings. Additionally, he set a season high with a total of four chances created.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
