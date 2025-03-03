Telasco Jose Segovia News: Dream start continues
Segovia scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo.
Segovia is having a stellar introduction to MLS, recording already three goals in two appearances. This earned him his first start, with Federico Redondo starting on the bench as he will look to keep his starting XI role for Inter Miami.
