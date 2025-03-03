Fantasy Soccer
Telasco Jose Segovia headshot

Telasco Jose Segovia News: Dream start continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Segovia scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo.

Segovia is having a stellar introduction to MLS, recording already three goals in two appearances. This earned him his first start, with Federico Redondo starting on the bench as he will look to keep his starting XI role for Inter Miami.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
