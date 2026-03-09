Telasco Jose Segovia News: Goal contributions galore

Segovia assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus D.C. United.

Segovia's threaded pass across the top of the box Saturday assisted Inter Miami's opening goal in their 2-1 victory at D.C. United. The experienced midfielder tracked back to contribute one tackle (one won) to the defensive effort across his 88 minutes of play. After notching 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) for Inter Miami across 37 appearances (19 starts) during the 2025 MLS campaign, Segovia has already scored once and supplied three assists over his first three appearances (three starts) in 2026.