Telasco Jose Segovia News: Picks up fifth yellow card
Segovia has earned a fifth yellow card this season and is banned for one match.
Segovia is going to miss out on a game after a suspension due to yellow card accumulation and will now be banned from facing New England on Saturday. This will leave them without a regular starter in the midfield, earning a goal and four assists in nine appearances (eight starts). Yannick Bright will likely start in his place in the midfield after a suspension of his own, with Segovia next an option when facing Orlando on May 2.
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