Telasco Jose Segovia headshot

Telasco Jose Segovia News: Scores and assists in 4-3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Segovia scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 loss against Orlando City SC.

Segovia scored and assisted as Inter Miami took a 3-0 lead before they lost 4-3. He has scored two goals and provided five assists this season, with two of the assists coming in the last two games. He created three chances in the game, his second-highest of the season. He also took four shots, his second time this season reaching this amount.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
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