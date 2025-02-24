Telasco Jose Segovia News: Scores game tying goal
Segovia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York City FC.
Segovia recorded a goal in the final minutes of the match to steal two points from NYCFC on Saturday. He came off the bench during his MLS debut as he is expected to be a valuable depth option for Inter Miami this season.
