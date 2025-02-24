Fantasy Soccer
Telasco Jose Segovia News: Scores game tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Segovia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against New York City FC.

Segovia recorded a goal in the final minutes of the match to steal two points from NYCFC on Saturday. He came off the bench during his MLS debut as he is expected to be a valuable depth option for Inter Miami this season.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
