Telasco Jose Segovia headshot

Telasco Jose Segovia News: Scores in loss to Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Segovia took two shots on goal and scored in Saturday's 4-1 loss at Nashville.

Segovia danced through the Nashville defense in the box and placed a perfectly weighted shot in the far corner to level the match just before half. It was just his third goal of the season, and Miami will hope this kickstarts a strong run of attacking form for Segovia down the stretch. Up next is an Eastern Conference road tilt at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Telasco Jose Segovia
Inter Miami CF
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