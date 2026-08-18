Telasco Jose Segovia News: Scores in loss to Nashville
Segovia took two shots on goal and scored in Saturday's 4-1 loss at Nashville.
Segovia danced through the Nashville defense in the box and placed a perfectly weighted shot in the far corner to level the match just before half. It was just his third goal of the season, and Miami will hope this kickstarts a strong run of attacking form for Segovia down the stretch. Up next is an Eastern Conference road tilt at Philadelphia on Wednesday.
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