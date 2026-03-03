Telasco Jose Segovia News: Scores one, sets up two

Segovia scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Segovia produced his biggest single game haul in goal contributions, delivering one goal and two assists to help Inter Miami come back from two nil down. The Argentine closed last season with nine goals and four assists across 19 starts, but found himself reduced to a substitute role in the final eight games of the campaign. This season he has played every minute of both opening games, which could suggest he is beginning to win over coach Javier Mascherano.