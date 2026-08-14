Telli Siwe Injury: Left out again, targets opener

Siwe (thigh) is not part of Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen but hopes to be available for the league opener against Lens, the club announced.

Siwe had been dealing with a thigh issue, with his comeback previously expected closer to the end of the week, and this continued absence suggests his recovery is taking slightly longer than initially hoped. He made just four Ligue 1 appearances totaling 315 minutes last season in his first taste of senior football, with his development already interrupted by a knee injury that sidelined him for over three months. Siwe is expected to be reassessed as the club approaches its season opener.