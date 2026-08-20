Telli Siwe Injury: Not yet ready for opener

Siwe (thigh) is not yet ready to be included in Auxerre's squad for Saturday's season opener against Lens, according to coach Will Still. "Sekou and Telli are not yet ready to be in the squad."

Siwe had been dealing with a thigh issue and had hoped to be back in time for the match, but his recovery is evidently taking longer than initially expected. He made just four Ligue 1 appearances totaling 315 minutes last season in his first taste of senior football, with his development already interrupted once by a knee injury that sidelined him for over three months, and this latest setback adds to that disrupted start. Siwe is expected to continue working toward a return with his next chance likely coming against Angers on August 29.