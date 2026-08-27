Telli Siwe Injury: Remains out against Angers

Siwe (thigh) has returned to training but will remain unavailable for Saturday's clash against Angers, according to coach Will Still. "Telli and Sekou have returned to training, but they're not available yet."

Siwe has made progress in his recovery from a thigh issue by returning to training, though Saturday's match against Angers still comes too soon. The defender also missed the season opener against Lens and has yet to feature competitively this season. His return to training is nevertheless an encouraging step, with Siwe now working toward being cleared for selection in the coming fixtures.