Terem Moffi headshot

Terem Moffi Injury: Could see surprise return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Moffi (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Monaco, according to Nice Matin.

Moffi could be in for a long-awaited return Saturday after multiple sources reported the forward could be fit. This is great news, as he has yet to feature this season after suffering a torn ACL in July. This would be a huge boost to the attack, as he started in 23 of his 30 appearances last season while notching 13 goal contributions.

Terem Moffi
Nice
