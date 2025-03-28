Terem Moffi Injury: Could see surprise return

Moffi (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Monaco, according to Nice Matin.

Moffi could be in for a long-awaited return Saturday after multiple sources reported the forward could be fit. This is great news, as he has yet to feature this season after suffering a torn ACL in July. This would be a huge boost to the attack, as he started in 23 of his 30 appearances last season while notching 13 goal contributions.