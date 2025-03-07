Terem Moffi Injury: Nearing return

Moffi (knee) is nearing a return, but is out for Sunday's clash with Lyon, according to manager Franck Haise.

Moffi is nearing a return, and could be back as soon as the end of the March international break. The striker has made quick work in his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered at the end of the pre-season sessions. Moffi should compete for starting minutes when fit, though he likely won't be rushed back into a major role.