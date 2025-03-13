Terem Moffi Injury: Progressing well on recovery

Moffi (knee) is progressing well in his recovery and is aiming a U23 game in two weeks to see some playing time in his process, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference. "Terem, it's progressing. He's been back for not 7, but 8 months. He's been back at a later time than Morgan. We agreed with him, because there are still some apprehensions, to work hard over the next two weeks. There will be another match with the elite squad on March. 26 against Brighton U23s. He should be back in competition then. He's preparing for that."

Moffi is aiming to return for a U23 game on March 26 against Brighton as part of his recovery from a long-term ACL injury. If everything goes as planned, he is expected to see minutes in that game before returning to the senior squad, likely before the end of April if he avoids setbacks. When fully fit, Moffi should likely compete for the starting spot as the striker.