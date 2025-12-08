Moffi faced violence from the fans following the defeat against Lorient and has since then been put in a working break. The striker won't return to the squad before 2026 as his break has been extended and hasn't yet decided whether he will remain at the club or leave in the winter transfer window according to reports. Moffi has been a regular starter for Nice recently despite not scoring any goals since late September, therefore his absence will have to be replaced, with Kevin Omoruyi as the main option to replace him or with an additional midfielder added in depending on the choices of coach Franck Haise.