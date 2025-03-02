Tete Morente News: Active display in loss

Morente created one chance, sent in five crosses (four accurate) and made two tackles and four clearances during Friday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Morente this time was deployed at the right flank, opposite to where he's been playing mostly this season, and still found his way to contribute, this time even providing defensive help. The winger doesn't rack up lots of goals or assists but his ability to contribute with whichever his team needs makes him an intriguing fantasy asset.