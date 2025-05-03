Fantasy Soccer
Tete Morente headshot

Tete Morente News: Five crosses as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Tete Morente recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Morente returned to the Lecce squad after an absence and made an impact with five crosses off the bench in his 45 minutes from the bench. He created two chances, having not created any chances in his previous two matches. In total, this season he has scored three and provided one assist.

Lecce
