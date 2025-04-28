Tete Morente News: Missing for personal reasons

Morente wasn't available for Sunday's game versus Atalanta due to the birth of his child, Il Sussidiario reported.

Morente was part of the initial squad but left the team's retreat to witness the happy event. Jesper Karlsson exploited the opportunity to start, scoring a PK, so the two might be in contention going forward. He'll be back for Saturday's clash with Napoli. He has taken multiple shots in his past three showings, totaling 11 (five accurate) and adding four key passes, seven crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles (three won).