Tete Morente News: Nets game-winning goal

Tete Morente scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Mallorca.

Tete Morente's thundering header gave Elche a lead they would not relinquish in their 2-1 win over Mallorca. In addition to his goal, the wing-back contributed three tackles (three won) and three clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. The goal marked Tete Morente's first La Liga goal for Elche since 2022/23 campaign.