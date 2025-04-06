Tete Morente News: Shines against Venezia

Morente drew eight fouls and recorded four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Morente quickly returned to the XI after oddly not playing in the previous match and often created havoc with his sprints, pacing his team in key passes. He's likely to remain the top option over Jesper Karlsson and Lameck Banda in his role. He has notched six shots (two on target), five chances created, 11 crosses (four accurate) and six tackles (two won) in his last five outings.