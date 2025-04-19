Tete Morente News: Takes five shots in Como game

Morente had five shots (three on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) and drew one foul in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Como.

Morente was the most dangerous man for his side, pacing it in attempts, and challenged Jean Butez a few times, but the opposing goalie didn't crack. He has recorded 13 shots (five on target), four key passes and eight crosses (zero accurate) in his last five showings.