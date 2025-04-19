Tete Morente News: Takes five shots in Como game
Morente had five shots (three on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) and drew one foul in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Como.
Morente was the most dangerous man for his side, pacing it in attempts, and challenged Jean Butez a few times, but the opposing goalie didn't crack. He has recorded 13 shots (five on target), four key passes and eight crosses (zero accurate) in his last five showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now