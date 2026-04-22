Tete Morente News: Tallies assist

Tete Morente assisted once to go with six crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Morente was able to get an assist despite not having a single accurate cross, which is impressive given how much service Elche had in the match. The attacker has a good matchup looming to get another assist if he can be even a little more efficient. Oviedo have allowed 48 goals in La Liga play through 31 games.