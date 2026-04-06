Tete Morente News: Threat as winger in loss

Morente recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Morente is operating as a wing-back for Elche, but he's a forward by trait, so most of his fantasy upside will come due to his crossing ability. The coaching staff is happy with Morente's overall contributions, and from a fantasy perspective, he's a solid bet to add crosses on a steady basis.