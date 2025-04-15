Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Goal salvages performance

Koopmeiners (achilles) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.

Koopmeiners did manage to score against Lecce on Saturday, but failed to do much else in the match. In 67 minutes played, he created zero chances, failed to complete his only dribble attempt, put his only cross off target, and had just four touches in the opposition's box. The goal will be a welcome sight for the Dutch international who had not scored in any competition since March 3, but he will be looking for a more well-rounded performance against Parma on Saturday.