Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teun Koopmeiners headshot

Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Goal salvages performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Koopmeiners (achilles) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.

Koopmeiners did manage to score against Lecce on Saturday, but failed to do much else in the match. In 67 minutes played, he created zero chances, failed to complete his only dribble attempt, put his only cross off target, and had just four touches in the opposition's box. The goal will be a welcome sight for the Dutch international who had not scored in any competition since March 3, but he will be looking for a more well-rounded performance against Parma on Saturday.

Teun Koopmeiners
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now