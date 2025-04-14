Fantasy Soccer
Teun Koopmeiners headshot

Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Nursing minor problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 1:32am

Koopmeiners left the Lecce game early due to Achilles soreness but has a chance to be ready for Monday's game versus Parma, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Koopmeiners is dealing with an ailment and has a full week to get healthier ahead of the next game. Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah and Francisco Conceicao would be candidates to replace him if he was unable to play or start.

Teun Koopmeiners
Juventus
