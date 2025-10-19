Koopmeiners resumed starting thanks to a tactical adjustment and had more freedom in the final third than usual, pacing his side in attempts and recording a new season high, but he was never particularly menacing. He's getting fairly consistent minutes, but he's still searching for his first goal contribution. He has created one or more chances in his last six showings (five starts), totaling nine and adding 10 shots (three on target), 14 corners and 10 tackles (two won). He failed to launch a single cross after five matches.