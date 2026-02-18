Teun Koopmeiners headshot

Teun Koopmeiners News: Brace in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Koopmeiners scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against Galatasaray.

Koopmeiners scored a brace on the road to kick off the play-offs of the UEFA Champions League. It was a brilliant performance from the holding midfielder, but it proved to be nowhere near enough to keep the match close. Despite his excellent brace, Juventus are still chasing a two-goal deficit in the second leg.

Teun Koopmeiners
Juventus
