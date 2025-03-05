Teun Koopmeiners News: Nets goal in victory

Koopmeiners scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-0 win over Verona.

Despite playing as a sub for just the third time this season, Koopmeiners found a way to make his mark, as he buried a shot from the right side of the box in the 90th minute of play. The goal marked his first goal contribution in 10 league games, while this was also his second straight league game with at least two chances created. Additionally, it was his third straight league appearance with at least one accurate cross.