Teun Koopmeiners News: Provides assist versus Galatasaray

Koopmeiners assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Galatasaray.

Koopmeiners dished out his maiden assist with a long flick-on that was met by Weston McKennie in the third goal of the game. He has started in three games in a row thanks to some absences, and Manuel Locatelli (suspension) is out for Sunday's clash versus Roma. He has fired at least one shot in five consecutive matches, racking up eight attempts (three on target) and adding four key passes, nine crosses (four accurate) and six corners over that span.