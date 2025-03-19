Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teun Koopmeiners headshot

Teun Koopmeiners News: Sends in 10 crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Koopmeiners generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Koopmeiners led Juventus with a season-high 10 crosses, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder logged his 28th start in 34 appearances after two games playing as sub in a row. He has two goals and three assists over that span, after logging 12 goals and five assists for Atalanta in 2023-24.

Teun Koopmeiners
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now