Teun Koopmeiners News: Sends in 10 crosses in loss

Koopmeiners generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Koopmeiners led Juventus with a season-high 10 crosses, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder logged his 28th start in 34 appearances after two games playing as sub in a row. He has two goals and three assists over that span, after logging 12 goals and five assists for Atalanta in 2023-24.