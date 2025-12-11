Koopmeiners starred as a central midfielder after halftime, which boosted his output in the final third, although he couldn't find the target from good positions a couple of times. His role might change permanently once defenders Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani, who were available for this one, are ready to start. He has tallied at least one clearance in the last six fixtures, totaling 20 and logging seven shots (two on target), seven chances created and nine tackles (five won) in that span, with two clean sheets.