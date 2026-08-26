Thato Sibiya News: Joins Lille on loan

Sibiya has joined Lille on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns with an option to buy, the club announced.

Sibiya arrives in France after developing at Mamelodi Sundowns, where the 20-year-old left-back made his senior breakthrough and was part of the squad that won the African Champions League last season. The South Africa youth international offers pace and physicality on the left side of defense, but he will initially link up with Lille's Pro 2 squad rather than the first team. The move should give Sibiya time to adapt to French football and continue his development before potentially pushing for senior opportunities.