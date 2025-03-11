Fantasy Soccer
Theo Bair News: Scores goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Bair scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Reims.

Bair started for the fourth straight Ligue 1 match and had a productive outing Sunday. He scored his second goal of the season with a header in the 15th minute off a cross from Gaetan Perrin and set new season highs with three shots, all on target. The forward will look to make an impact again Friday against Nice.

