Theo Bair News: Scores goal in win

Bair scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Reims.

Bair started for the fourth straight Ligue 1 match and had a productive outing Sunday. He scored his second goal of the season with a header in the 15th minute off a cross from Gaetan Perrin and set new season highs with three shots, all on target. The forward will look to make an impact again Friday against Nice.